By Carol Zhong
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 19 Taiwan's Financial Supervisory
Commission (FSC) met Taiwanese banks on Tuesday to discuss
competition between banks, which is driving pricing lower on
Taiwanese dollar and foreign currency loans and could hit
profitability.
Taiwanese banks are some of the biggest lenders to Asian
syndicated loans with a 20 percent share of the market,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The move could curb Taiwanese banks' appetite to lend to
finely-priced loans and could even push loan pricing higher
across Asia, banking sources said.
The FSC's examination bureau met Bank of Taiwan, Mega
International Commercial Bank and Taiwan Cooperative
Bank on Tuesday which are three of the top lead
arrangers of Taiwanese loans, according to LPC data.
The bureau was not immediately available for comment at
press time.
Loan bankers from the three banks said that they had been
asked to prepare information on all outstanding syndicated loans
for the discussions.
"This is not an investigation, the FSC just wanted to know
our pricing history," one banker said.
Taiwanese syndicated loans have some of the tightest loan
pricing in Asia, according to LPC data.
Average margins on loans by the three banks is around 100
basis points (bps) over the primary or secondary Commercial
Paper (CP) rate for Taiwanese dollar loans and 190bp over Libor
for US dollar loans.
Domestic banks used to require minimum all-in pricing of
150bps for US dollar loans for companies using the funds in
mainland China.
In May, a $246 million equivalent, five-year loan for
Taiwan's Fujian Fuxin Special Steel Co Ltd paid all-in pricing
of around 120bps for US dollars and 130bps for Renminbi.
A $500 million, five-year loan for Formosa Plastics Group
followed with top-level all-in pricing of 115bps for US dollars
and 135bps for Renminbi.
Formosa's loan is one of the deals that the FSC is looking
at, according to Taiwanese media reports. The deal is the
largest loan to be syndicated in Taiwan this year.
Pricing on a $396 million equivalent five-year financing for
Taiwanese utility Ho Ping Power Co has also attracted attention.
The loan pays a margin of 60bps over the secondary CP rate.
BIG BUYERS
Taiwanese banks are a strong source of liquidity for Asian
loans, and make large commitments to widely syndicated
international currency loans.
The FSC's discussions could affect Taiwanese banks' appetite
to lend to cheaply-priced loans and raise their pricing
requirements, which could lead to higher loan pricing across
Asia, bankers said.
Pricing was increased on a $70 million five-year financing
for Taiwanese beverage packing material manufacturer Hon Chuan
Enterprise Co Ltd's unit Hon Chuan Holding Ltd on Tuesday by
25bps to 120bps over Libor from 95bps. The deal was launched two
weeks ago.
Several offshore banking units of Taiwanese banks said that
they are raising their pricing requirements on syndicated loans
to 200bps from 150bps.
"We need at least 50bps more in pricing now," one banker
said.
The FSC was established on 1 July 2004 as the authority
responsible for development, supervision, regulation, and
examination of financial markets and financial service
enterprises in Taiwan, according to its website.
(Writing by Jacqueline Poh, editing by Tessa Walsh)