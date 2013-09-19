Britain's FTSE slips as WPP, miners weigh
LONDON, March 3 Britain's top share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by a raft of disappointing earnings updates as well as weakness in the mining sector.
Taiwan's financial markets are closed Sept 19 - 20 for the Moon Festival. Markets re-open on Sept 23.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's top share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by a raft of disappointing earnings updates as well as weakness in the mining sector.
* Says business is performing well (Recasts with Rolet conference call)
LONDON, March 3 The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.