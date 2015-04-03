Hong Kong stocks fall despite solid China economic data
March 31 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, with no inflows from mainland markets due to a coming holiday and investors balancing their positions at the end of the first quarter.
TAIPEI, April 3 Taiwan's stock market and financial markets will be closed Friday and Monday for the Children's Day and Tombsweeping Day holidays.
Markets will reopen on Tuesday, April 7. (Reported by Taipei newsroom)
March 31 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, with no inflows from mainland markets due to a coming holiday and investors balancing their positions at the end of the first quarter.
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's treasury said on Friday outgoing Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan will brief the media at 0900 GMT following President Jacob Zuma's decision to fire him and his deputy minister.