GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks ease after records, dollar gains
* Bond yields waffle on uncertainty over French election (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
Taiwan's financial markets are open on Saturday Dec. 22 to make up a holiday for Dec. 31. Taiwan government, companies and financial markets are closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2013 for the new year holidays. (Taipei newsroom)
* Bond yields waffle on uncertainty over French election (Update market action, change dateline, previous LONDON)
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures were nearly unchanged on Wednesday as traders bet the central bank would maintain its pace of rate cuts later in the day. According to Reuters calculations, rate future yields indicated an 85 percent probability of a 75 basis-point cut to the benchmark Selic overnight lending rate, to 12.25 percent. Some investors had speculated the bank could increase the pace of loosening to a brisk 100