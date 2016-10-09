EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies strengthen after weak U.S. GDP data
(Updates table)
By Bruno Federowski
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Latin American currencies
mostly strengthened on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S.
growth figures dampened expectations of a fast rate-hiking cycle
in the coming months.
U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 1.9 percent
annual rate in the fourth quarter, closing the year 1.6 percent
higher. That was the weakest pace since 2011, a reflection of
cheap oil and a strong dollar.
Some investors bet th