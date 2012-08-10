Australia shares buoyed by miners; NZ rebounds
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.
TAIPEI, Aug 10 The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading. The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure. For the latest stock market report, see. Foreign Investment trusts Brokers Aug 10 5,024 1,485 712 Aug 9 19,770 601* 847* Aug 8 5,143 800* 73* Aug 7 7,573 5* 345* Aug 6 12,242 1,495* 1,435* Aug 3 632 479* -2,505* Aug 1 -801 960* 1,517* -------------------------------------------------------- Month to date 49,583 5,824 2,424 2012 July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558* June -26,216 2,693* 4,168* May -112,825 681* -1,590 April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942 March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011 Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733* Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630 2011 Dec 39,382 -1,911 346 Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410 Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562 Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488 August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226 July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858 June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514* May -18,249* 529* -101 April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071* March -36,112 673 -3,116 Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711* Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916 ------------------------------------------------------ 2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763 2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020 2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302 2007 74,133 155,379 15,848 2006 558,102 54,253 6,905 2005 719,407 86,324 16,910 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taipei newsroom)
SEOUL, Feb 13 South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday it will act "swiftly and firmly" in case financial markets show unusual signs or a spike in volatility in the wake of a North Korea missile launch on Sunday.
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.