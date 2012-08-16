UPDATE 4-T-Mobile US quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly profit and revenue above estimates as promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
TAIPEI, Aug 16 The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading. The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure. For the latest stock market report, see. Foreign Investment trusts Brokers Aug 16 6,649 471 688 Aug 15 4,612 793* -68* Aug 14 8,160* -399* 673* Aug 13 4,226* -300* -92* Aug 10 5,024 1,473* 139* Aug 9 19,770 601* 847* Aug 8 5,143 800* 73* Aug 7 7,573 5* 345* Aug 6 12,242 1,495* 1,435* Aug 3 632 479* -2,505* Aug 1 -801 960* 1,517* -------------------------------------------------------- Month to date 73,230 6,377 3,114 2012 July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558* June -26,216 2,693* 4,168* May -112,825 681* -1,590 April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942 March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011 Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733* Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630 2011 Dec 39,382 -1,911 346 Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410 Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562 Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488 August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226 July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858 June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514* May -18,249* 529* -101 April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071* March -36,112 673 -3,116 Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711* Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916 ------------------------------------------------------ 2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763 2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020 2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302 2007 74,133 155,379 15,848 2006 558,102 54,253 6,905 2005 719,407 86,324 16,910 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taipei newsroom)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's rand raced to its firmest in more than 15 months against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by improved risk appetite and jobs data suggesting the economy is improving.