TAIPEI, Aug 29 The table below shows the daily
net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of
institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock
trading.
The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the
month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised
figure.
Foreign Investment trusts Brokers
Aug 29 914 -34 -34
Aug 28 -2,058* -709* -2,042*
Aug 27 376 -339* -640*
Aug 24 -1,398 111* 335
Aug 23 4,514 -212* -433
Aug 22 121 -385* -5*
Aug 21 12,308 288* 216*
Aug 20 2,021* -172* -559*
Aug 17 1,215 -114* 528*
Aug 16 6,744* 559* 803*
Aug 15 4,612 793* -68*
Aug 14 8,160* -399* 673*
Aug 13 4,226* -300* -92*
Aug 10 5,024 1,473* 139*
Aug 9 19,770 601* 847*
Aug 8 5,143 800* 73*
Aug 7 7,573 5* 345*
Aug 6 12,242 1,495* 1,435*
Aug 3 632 479* -2,505*
Aug 1 -801 960* 1,517*
--------------------------------------------------------
Month to date 91,337 4,899 596
2012
July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558*
June -26,216 2,693* 4,168*
May -112,825 681* -1,590
April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942
March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011
Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733*
Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630
2011
Dec 39,382 -1,911 346
Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410
Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562
Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488
August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226
July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858
June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514*
May -18,249* 529* -101
April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071*
March -36,112 673 -3,116
Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711*
Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916
------------------------------------------------------
2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763
2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020
2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302
2007 74,133 155,379 15,848
2006 558,102 54,253 6,905
2005 719,407 86,324 16,910
Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange
