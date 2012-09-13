TAIPEI, Sept 13 The table below shows the daily
net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of
institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock
trading.
The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the
month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised
figure.
Foreign Investment trusts Brokers
Sept 13 5,076 449 410
Sept 12 2,980 708* 1,504*
Sept 11 575* 28* -132
Sept 10 3,246* 697* 629
Sept 7 8,551 510* 1,100
Sept 6 -3,750 -700* -851
Sept 5 -8,979* -700* 155*
Sept 4 -1,278 -120* 151*
Sept 3 -436* 589* 951*
--------------------------------------------------------
Month to date 5,985 1,461 3,917
2012
August 92,097* 5,484* -890*
July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558*
June -26,216 2,693* 4,168*
May -112,825 681* -1,590
April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942
March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011
Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733*
Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630
2011
Dec 39,382 -1,911 346
Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410
Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562
Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488
August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226
July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858
June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514*
May -18,249* 529* -101
April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071*
March -36,112 673 -3,116
Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711*
Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916
------------------------------------------------------
2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763
2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020
2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302
2007 74,133 155,379 15,848
2006 558,102 54,253 6,905
2005 719,407 86,324 16,910
Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange
