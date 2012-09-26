TAIPEI, Sept 26 The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading. The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure. For the latest stock market report, see. Foreign Investment trusts Brokers Sept 26 -3,121 -1,422 -1,038 Sept 25 4,168 -1,007* -990 Sept 24 3,840* -439* -286* Sept 21 8,478 -643* -330 Sept 20 2,193 -597* -866* Sept 19 7,155 -689* 624* Sept 18 2,490 -461* 889* Sept 17 2,790* 444* -334* Sept 14 15,766 693* 2,558* Sept 13 5,076 425* 410 Sept 12 2,980 708* 1,504* Sept 11 575* 28* -132 Sept 10 3,246* 697* 629 Sept 7 8,551 510* 1,100 Sept 6 -3,750 -700* -851 Sept 5 -8,979* -700* 155* Sept 4 -1,278 -120* 151* Sept 3 -436* 589* 951* -------------------------------------------------------- Month to date 49,745 -2,685 4,144 2012 August 92,097* 5,484* -890* July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558* June -26,216 2,693* 4,168* May -112,825 681* -1,590 April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942 March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011 Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733* Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630 2011 Dec 39,382 -1,911 346 Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410 Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562 Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488 August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226 July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858 June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514* May -18,249* 529* -101 April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071* March -36,112 673 -3,116 Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711* Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916 ------------------------------------------------------ 2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763 2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020 2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302 2007 74,133 155,379 15,848 2006 558,102 54,253 6,905 2005 719,407 86,324 16,910 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taipei newsroom)