US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher to give Dow 11th straight record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 500 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to market close)
TAIPEI, Oct 17 The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading. The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure. For the latest stock market report, see. Foreign Investment trusts Brokers Oct 17 -3,833 107 -80 Oct 16 -2,794 85* -230* Oct 15 -3,218* 505* -646 Oct 12 -6,274* 13* -1,472 Oct 11 -9,104* 154* -1,265 Oct 9 5,004 -677* -1,091 Oct 8 1,649 -519* -1,995 Oct 5 -379* 306* -131* Oct 4 1,140 -392* -185 Oct 3 2,437* -144* -129 Oct 2 3,601 -383* 305 Oct 1 553 -523* -437 -------------------------------------------------------- Month to date -11,219 -1,468 -7,356 2012 September 58,689 -3,356* 2,234* August 92,097* 5,484* -890* July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558* June -26,216 2,693* 4,168* May -112,825 681* -1,590 April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942 March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011 Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733* Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630 2011 Dec 39,382 -1,911 346 Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410 Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562 Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488 August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226 July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858 June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514* May -18,249* 529* -101 April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071* March -36,112 673 -3,116 Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711* Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916 ------------------------------------------------------ 2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763 2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020 2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302 2007 74,133 155,379 15,848 2006 558,102 54,253 6,905 2005 719,407 86,324 16,910 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taipei newsroom)
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canada's benchmark stock index slumped by the most in five months on Friday, in a broad-based retreat led by sharp falls in its heavily-weighted energy and financial sectors.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.