S.Korean won gains on exporter dollar selling; stocks rise
SEOUL, Feb 22 The South Korean won edged up on Wednesday, supported by strong dollar selling from exporters and a weaker U.S. currency ahead of the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting.
TAIPEI, Oct 23 The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading. The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure. For the latest stock market report, see. Foreign Investment trusts Brokers Oct 23 -2,430 -58 -1,424 Oct 22 -4,280 -120* -498* Oct 19 -5,099 -103* -102 Oct 18 -766 -521* -531 Oct 17 -3,833 171* -80 Oct 16 -2,794 85* -230* Oct 15 -3,218* 505* -646 Oct 12 -6,274* 13* -1,472 Oct 11 -9,104* 154* -1,265 Oct 9 5,004 -677* -1,091 Oct 8 1,649 -519* -1,995 Oct 5 -379* 306* -131* Oct 4 1,140 -392* -185 Oct 3 2,437* -144* -129 Oct 2 3,601 -383* 305 Oct 1 553 -523* -437 -------------------------------------------------------- Month to date -23,794 -2,206 -9,911 2012 September 58,689 -3,356* 2,234* August 92,097* 5,484* -890* July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558* June -26,216 2,693* 4,168* May -112,825 681* -1,590 April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942 March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011 Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733* Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630 2011 Dec 39,382 -1,911 346 Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410 Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562 Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488 August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226 July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858 June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514* May -18,249* 529* -101 April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071* March -36,112 673 -3,116 Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711* Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916 ------------------------------------------------------ 2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763 2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020 2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302 2007 74,133 155,379 15,848 2006 558,102 54,253 6,905 2005 719,407 86,324 16,910 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taipei newsroom)
Feb 22 Australian shares snapped a three-day losing streak, ending marginally higher on Wednesday as gains by consumer stocks offset losses in many financial counters.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.