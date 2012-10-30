TAIPEI, Oct 30 The table below shows the daily
net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of
institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock
trading.
The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the
month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised
figure.
Foreign Investment trusts Brokers
Oct 30 -1,283 531 211
Oct 29 3,149 347* -322
Oct 26 -1,900 -358* -1,423
Oct 25 -3,162 -64* -1,556*
Oct 24 -3,539* -541* 626*
Oct 23 -2,376* -135* -1,398*
Oct 22 -4,280 -120* -498*
Oct 19 -5,099 -103* -102
Oct 18 -766 -521* -531
Oct 17 -3,833 171* -80
Oct 16 -2,794 85* -230*
Oct 15 -3,218* 505* -646
Oct 12 -6,274* 13* -1,472
Oct 11 -9,104* 154* -1,265
Oct 9 5,004 -677* -1,091
Oct 8 1,649 -519* -1,995
Oct 5 -379* 306* -131*
Oct 4 1,140 -392* -185
Oct 3 2,437* -144* -129
Oct 2 3,601 -383* 305
Oct 1 553 -523* -437
--------------------------------------------------------
Month to date -30,476 -2,369 -12,350
2012
September 58,689 -3,356* 2,234*
August 92,097* 5,484* -890*
July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558*
June -26,216 2,693* 4,168*
May -112,825 681* -1,590
April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942
March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011
Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733*
Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630
2011
Dec 39,382 -1,911 346
Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410
Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562
Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488
August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226
July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858
June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514*
May -18,249* 529* -101
April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071*
March -36,112 673 -3,116
Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711*
Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916
------------------------------------------------------
2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763
2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020
2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302
2007 74,133 155,379 15,848
2006 558,102 54,253 6,905
2005 719,407 86,324 16,910
Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange
