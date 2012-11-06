Lloyds and Barratt help Britain's FTSE edge higher
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.
TAIPEI, Nov 6 The table below shows the daily net trading in Taiwan stocks by three major categories of institutional investors, in millions of Taiwan dollars. A negative figure indicates net selling. Foreign investors account for about one-third of all stock trading. The daily figures do not always add up exactly to the month-to-date amount due to rounding. A * indicates a revised figure. For the latest stock market report, see. Foreign Investment trusts Brokers Nov 6 1,729 319 586 Nov 5 1,710* 241* -218 Nov 2 1,067* 325* -220 Nov 1 -5,227 -428* 494 -------------------------------------------------------- Month to date -721 456 642 2012 October -28,677 -2,724* -13,403 September 58,689 -3,356* 2,234* August 92,097* 5,484* -890* July -47,026* 9,404* 3,558* June -26,216 2,693* 4,168* May -112,825 681* -1,590 April -31,218 -1,605* -5,942 March 32,320 -5,516* -8,011 Feb 63,470* -5,196* 8,733* Jan 51,318 -7,104* 4,630 2011 Dec 39,382 -1,911 346 Nov -61,726 -3,158* -6,410 Oct 51,304* 4,180* 1,562 Sept -78,680 2,975* -7,488 August -190,350* 10,259* -11,226 July -60,798* 8,920* 5,858 June -21,742* 5,432* -8,514* May -18,249* 529* -101 April 97,095 -4,807* 4,071* March -36,112 673 -3,116 Feb -97,117* -5,929 -13,711* Jan 99,345 -7,732 -6,916 ------------------------------------------------------ 2010 281,023 -67,815 2,763 2009 480,177 -28,929 10,020 2008 -470,005 44,167 43,302 2007 74,133 155,379 15,848 2006 558,102 54,253 6,905 2005 719,407 86,324 16,910 Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taipei newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 22 Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and the UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt announced upbeat results.
LONDON, Feb 22 Wall Street's record run helped emerging stocks sail to new 19-month highs on Wednesday with year-to-date gains of over 10 percent, while the rand firmed ahead of a key budget speech by the finance minister.
By Susan Mathew Feb 22 Southeast Asian markets ended higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian shares that rose taking cues from upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings overnight on Wall Street. Strong results by Wal-Mart and Home Depot drove U.S. indexes higher on Tuesday, while euro zone business growth hit its fastest since April 2011. "Regional markets are just tracking the U.S. markets higher. The U.S. markets gained half a percent on Tuesday, so it's jus