TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan's National Stability Fund will be closely watching local financial market movements, the government said on Wednesday, if there are outflows and volatility due to the U.S. presidential election.

The fund will convene any time to discuss portfolio adjustments "if there is a massive foreign outflow, volatile movement in the stock market or significant change in global political and economic landscape," Su Jain-rong, in charge of the fund's portfolio management and a vice finance minister, told Reuters by phone.

By midday, Taiwan's broader market was down 2.2 percent, mirroring slumps in other global markets. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)