By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Sept 3 Taiwan's financial regulator announced fresh measures on Tuesday to boost the local stock market, as emerging economies around the world are roiled by fears of destabilising capital outflows.

Taiwan's main benchmark share index has tumbled 4 percent from its May highs and the local dollar has slipped as foreign investors pull money out of higher-yielding but riskier markets.

Other Asian markets such as Indonesia and India have seen more brutal sell-offs, fueled in part by expectations the U.S. central bank will soon begin to taper its massive stimulus programme, which sent waves of cheap money into emerging markets in search of better returns.

Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) unveiled three new measures in a bid revive to flagging interest in the local stock exchange:

1) It will allow same-day trading on cash rather than via margins currently;

2) It will raise the number of stocks that investors can sell short below their previous closing prices; and,

3) It will allow securities houses to trade stocks at the 7-percent daily limit.

As volatility in global markets has intensified, average daily turnover on the local bourse has dropped by as much as a fifth to about T$70 billion ($2.3 billion) so far this year from T$80-T$90 billion in 2012.

Trading has also thinned after the government announced a controversial capital gains tax last year. Though politicians have since reversed that tax plan due to widespread opposition, many investors remained wary.

"The above reform measures will help investors in their strategic or hedging trades. Not only can they increase market turnover, but give securities houses more flexibility in their trading," the FSC said in a statement.

The measures should help boost turnover by 10 percent, FSC Chairman William Tseng told reporters at a briefing later, quoting estimates from local securities houses.

Tseng took over the post last month. His predecessor had been criticized by industry executives for being too conservative in opening Taiwan's financial markets wider at home and into mainland China.

Some fund managers welcomed the latest measures, but cautioned it would not change the longer-term outlook for the market.

"It indicates the new Taiwan regulators' attitude is to see an upside for the market, which is a good news for the market in short term," said Simon Liu, a vice president of Yuanta Financial's fund unit.

"Still, longer-run problems remain. Taiwan's market is not as open as other regional bourses, and that will not be changed soon," he said.

Taiwan imposed capital controls in 2009 in a bid to limit possible damage from speculative "hot" money flowing into the island's export-driven economy. (Additional reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)