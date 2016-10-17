(Corrects third paragraph to read Sinopac Financial Holdings
instead of Mega Financial Holding Co)
TAIPEI Oct 17 Taiwan will begin trading two
additional foreign exchange futures contracts next month, the
euro against the U.S. dollar and the U.S. dollar against the
yen, as a way to expand the island's currency derivatives
market, a senior exchange official said Monday.
The two new currency futures contracts will be launched on
November 7 and the move will give firms in Taiwan, many of them
trade-oriented, more hedging tools, Liu Len-yu, chairman of the
Taiwan Futures Exchange, told Reuters.
The banking and securities arms of Sinopac Financial
Holdings Co ; the securities arm of Yuanta Financial
Holdings Co ; KGI Securities, part of China Development
Financial Holding Corp ; and Capital Futures Corp
will be market makers for the two new contracts, Liu
said.
The contract size for the EUR/USD forex futures will be
20,000 euros, while the contract size for the USD/JPY forex
futures will be $20,000, according to exchange plans.
The exchange currently offers futures trading in the U.S.
dollar against the Chinese yuan.
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)