TAIPEI, July 1 Taiwan's central bank lowered the rate on its regular negotiable certificates of deposit by seven basis points on Friday, a move that comes after it cut the policy rate Thursday.

The 28-day NCD rate fell to 0.59 percent from 0.66 percent, while the 91-day and 182-day NCD rates were lowered to 0.65 percent and 0.77 percent respectively, the central bank said in a statement.

Cutting open market operations rates is a customary move after an official rate cut.

Taiwan's central bank trimmed its benchmark discount rate 12.5 basis points Thursday, its fourth consecutive rate cut aimed at reviving economic growth.

(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)