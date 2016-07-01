TAIPEI, July 1 Taiwan's central bank lowered the
rate on its regular negotiable certificates of deposit by seven
basis points on Friday, a move that comes after it cut the
policy rate Thursday.
The 28-day NCD rate fell to 0.59 percent from 0.66 percent,
while the 91-day and 182-day NCD rates were lowered to 0.65
percent and 0.77 percent respectively, the central bank said in
a statement.
Cutting open market operations rates is a customary move
after an official rate cut.
Taiwan's central bank trimmed its benchmark discount rate
12.5 basis points Thursday, its fourth consecutive rate cut
aimed at reviving economic growth.
(Reporting by Taipei newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)