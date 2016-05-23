TAIPEI May 23 Taiwan's top financial regulator
said on Monday an increase in daily turnover of local stocks to
T$150 billion ($4.6 billion) from current levels would be a
"reasonable" increase, given the market's price-to-earnings
ratios have been revised down.
Daily turnover of the broader market has been
hovering around $2 billion recently, reflecting investor concern
over the island's sluggish trade-reliant economy.
"Our PE ratios have been quite low," chairman Ding Kung-Wha
of the Financial Supervisory Commission told a news briefing.
"We hope institutional investors, including big investors,
can return to the market as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)