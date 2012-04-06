TAIPEI, April 6 China Development Financial
Holding will buy up to 100 percent of KGI Securities
in a cash and stock deal worth T$54.6 billion ($1.85
billion), as it shifts to investment banking business.
China Development, a leader in Taiwan's venture capital
business, will buy a 50.1 percent to 100 percent stake of KGI,
it said in a statement late on Thursday.
Investors of KGI will get T$5.5 in cash and 1.2 shares of
China Development for every KGI share they own, it said.
The deal, subject to regulatory approval, would help China
Development gain the No.1 spot in the underwriting market, a
local newspaper reported.
On Thursday, shares of China Development ended at T$8.35 and
KGI at T$11.40.
(Reporting by Faith Hung)