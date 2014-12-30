UPDATE 1-Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 pct on sale report
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
TAIPEI Dec 30 Taiwan's communication regulator on Tuesday said 12 mobile phone brands sold locally, including Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc, do not violate personal data protection laws.
Handsets made by China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc and Sony Corp also do not breach the laws, the National Communications Commission said.
Taiwanese mobile phone makers HTC Corp and Asustek Computer Inc, were also among the dozen brands tested and cleared by the NCC. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
TOKYO, March 13 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it is not true that it is considering selling shares in its Toshiba Tec Corp unit.
