TAIPEI May 27 Taiwan's biggest pension fund said it is aiming to boost investments in alternatives products and domestic equities to help maintain its performance lead over the California Public Employees' Retirement System (Calpers).

The government-controlled Labor Funds, with T$2.5 trillion ($83.3 billion) in assets, will put an additional T$110 billion into alternative investments in 2015 from T$50 billion now, director general Huang Chao-hsi of the Bureau of Labor Funds said on Tuesday.

"Alternative investment is the way to go for our future strategy," Huang told Reuters. "We have done extensive research, which showed returns generated by alternatives are much better than equities."

Alternative investments include stocks, REITS, hedge funds, private equity funds, commodities and energy products.

The fund, which kicked off in 1997, has posted an average annual return of 3 percent over the past five years, compared with 1 percent by Calpers during the same period, he said, adding that it expects a 4 percent return this year.

Huang noted that Calpers, the largest U.S. pension fund, is the industry's role model.

The fund has generated a 24.8 percent return out of the $1.25 billion invested in alternatives since 2012. It is planning to allocate 8 percent of funds to alternatives in 2015, more than 6 percent this year and 4.2 percent in 2013, he said. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)