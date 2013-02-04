UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TAIPEI Feb 4 China Airlines Ltd's Chairman Chang Chia-juch has been appointed as Taiwan's new economics minister, the government said late on Sunday, as part of a reshuffle following the replacement of the vice premier last week.
Kuan Chung-Ming, currently a minister without portfolio, will chair the Council for Economic Planning and Development, the government's executive yuan said in a statement.
Last Thursday, the presidential office announced that vice premier Jiang Yih-Huah would replace Sean Chen as premier.
A source said central bank chief Perng Fai-nan will stay in his post for a fourth five-year term despite speculation he was about to retire. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders