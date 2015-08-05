HONG KONG Aug 4 Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp
(THSRC) has avoided defaulting on a NT$382bn ($12.05
billion) loan and potential bankruptcy after reaching an
agreement with lenders and the government which paves the way
for a debt restructuring, bankers said on Wednesday.
The rail operator agreed three amendments to the loan with
lenders led by Bank of Taiwan on Monday, after THSRC signed an
agreement with Taiwan's Ministry of Transport and Communication
on July 27.
The government agreement approved a long-awaited financial
improvement plan that extends the rail operator's concession to
70 years from 35 years and terminates the indebted company's
build-operate-transfer business model.
"The government has extended the operating concession from
35 to 70 years, it makes sense for us to extend the maturity on
the loan," one source familiar with the situation said.
THSRC, which connects major cities on the west coast of
Taiwan, ran into financial difficulties due to overly optimistic
passenger projections and expensive tickets as well as high
depreciation costs on its equipment, including the trains, one
source familiar with the project said.
THSRC declined to comment. Taiwan's Ministry of Transport
could not immediately be reached for comment.
THSRC will reduce its share capital by 60 percent under the
restructuring plan and common equity shareholders will take a 60
percent haircut on their investments.
The government will then inject NT$30bn in additional equity
through state-owned companies. This will increase their stakes
to to 63.9 percent from 22.1 percent, while other large
shareholder's stakes will fall to 17.4 percent from 37.4
percent.
The government is still identifying which state-owned
companies it will use to inject the additional capital into
THSRC, sources said.
Large shareholders that will take losses on their
investments include China Airlines Ltd, China Steel
Corp, Continental Engineering Corp, Taiwan Sugar Corp,
Teco Electric & Machinery Co Ltd, among others.
Restructuring the shareholding structure is contingent on
the rail operator's buyback of around NT$54bn of preferred
shares, including NT$14.8bn of interest.
Several preferred shareholders have filed lawsuits against
THSRC asking for the preferred shares to be redeemed since
January, after Taiwan's legislators rejected THSRC's financial
improvement plan.
THSRC needs funds to redeem the preferred shares but only
has around NT$2bn of cash available along with NT$57bn, which is
trapped in a bank account pledged to lenders to the NT$382bn
loan and requires their consent to be released, sources familiar
with THSRC's bank accounts said.
CRUCIAL AMENDMENTS
THSRC had to agree three key amendments to the terms of the
NT$382bn loan to convince lenders to release funds that will
allow it to redeem the preferred shares after an earlier
unsuccessful attempt to secure nine revisions to the loan in
December.
The existing loan, which was completed in January 2010,
comprised a NT$308.3bn tranche A, a NT$4.5bn 22-year performance
bond tranche B, a NT$49.7bn 10-year term loan tranche C and a
NT$19.5bn seven-year term loan tranche D.
Tranche A was further divided into a 22-year term loan A1 of
up to NT$130bn, a 22-year term loan A2 of up to NT$178.3bn and a
five-year guarantee facility tranche A3 of up to NT$27bn The sum
of tranches A1, A2 and A3 could not exceed NT$308.3bn.
Banks agreed to extend the maturity of tranches A1 and A2
for 18 years, giving a total maturity of 40 years. Tranches A3,
B, C and D are unchanged.
Banks also dropped claims to land development rights of five
stations which provided some of the loan's collateral.
The rights, which include claims to develop land around
Chiayi, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Taoyuan stations, are
worth about NT$22.6bn at market value, according to local media
reports.
THSRC will hand back the rights to the government after it
signs the agreement. In exchange for releasing the land rights
from the collateral package, THSRC will have to set aside
another NT$6.9bn in the bank account pledged to lenders.
The NT$57bn balance of available cash in the account, which
is supervised by BoT, has accumulated since the rail operator
started business in 2007, one of the sources said.
Lenders have agreed to release NT$39.2bn from the account
for THSRC to buy back the preferred shares. The outstanding
NT$14.8bn interest will be settled after the state-backed
companies take control of THSRC, sources said.
"We are aware that this will put us at greater risk.
However, it is the first step for the whole plan to work, so we
have to do it," one of the banking sources said.
Under the terms of the restructuring, THSRC will be able to
amortise depreciation expenses over a longer timeframe, which
will lower its costs and improve profitability in the short
term.
The government is also planning to reduce ticket prices from
NT$1,630 currently to the original price of NT$1,490 for a
single journey from Taipei to Kaohsiung, one of the sources who
attended the discussions said, with a view to encouraging more
passengers to take the train.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)