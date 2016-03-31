TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan's central bank on Thursday said it was lowering two types of rates it pays to banks for keeping their reserves with the central bank, a move that usually follows an official policy rate cut.

The central bank said it was cutting the reserve deposit rate by 2.2 basis points to 0.186 percent, and cutting the time deposit rate on reserves by 7.5 basis points to 0.898 percent.

The new rates take effect Friday, it said in a statement.

The central bank on March 24 cut the policy discount rate for the third time since late September to bolster flagging economic growth.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu)