SINGAPORE Jan 10 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will delay the restart of a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery as more repair works have to be carried out at the unit, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

The 180,000 bpd CDU was shut end November for maintenance and was to restart by middle of this month.

"But we need to conduct more repair works and these will delay the start-up time," he said. "Our aim is to restart the unit by Chinese New Year." The Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 23. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)