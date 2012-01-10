* Formosa aims to restart No 2 CDU by Jan. 23

* Desulphuriser unit restarted on Monday

* RFCC to restart between end Jan and early Feb (Adds secondary units; diesel impact)

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will delay the restart of a crude distillation unit (CDU), coker and vacuum gasoil (VGO) unit at its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery as it has to prolong maintenance work, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

The 180,000 bpd CDU and the secondary units were shut around end November and were to restart by the middle of this month.

"But we need to conduct more repair works and these will delay the start-up time," said KY Lin. "Our aim is to restart the unit by Chinese New Year." The Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 23. The VGO unit and coker will resume operations around the same time, together with the CDU.

Asia's fifth largest refinery operates three CDUs of 180,000 bpd each.

Traders said the longer-than-expected shutdown will bolster premiums for 500 ppm sulphur diesel as inventory levels of the grade are low at the moment.

Demand from South Africa, Vietnam and more recently India will further draw down supplies of diesel, they added.

Gasoil's crack for February climbed 26 cents to $18.92 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, the highest since mid-December.

Formosa restarted a residue desulphuriser unit (RDS) on Monday following a leakage last week.

It also operates two gasoline-making units or residue fluid catalytic crackers (RFCCs), one of which is under maintenance and will resume operations between end January and early February, said Lin.

Each RFCC has a capacity of 84,000 bpd. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan)