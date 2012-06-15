SINGAPORE, June 15 Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical Corp will raise the average utilization rates at
its 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery to nearly 90 percent
in July from around 67 pe r cent in June as a crude unit is about
to restart, said its spokesman.
Asia's fifth largest refinery owns three crude distillation
units (CDUs) of equal of 180,000 bpd.
Its No. 3 CDU is to restart around July 10 after it was shut
on May 10 for maintenance.
Formosa also owns two gasoline-making units, or residue
fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC). Each has a capacity of about
84,000 bpd.
It also operates two residue desulphurizer units (RDS) with
capacity of about 80,000 bpd each.
One of the RFCCs, also idled for maintenance, will resume
operations in about one to two weeks, said the spokesman.
Formosa has skipped spot gasoline exports in May and June as a
result of the maintenance. Its No. 1 RDS is expected to restart
between July 1 and 10.
Formosa said its refinery operations were unaffected after a
dam that supplies water to its plant was damaged by rain this
week as it has other alternative supplies.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Lane)