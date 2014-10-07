TAIPEI Oct 7 Taiwan's financial regulator announced a package on Tuesday to help bolster the stock market after a recent heavy sell-off of stocks by foreign investors.

Under the eased rule, limits will be calculated separately for borrowing by investors to go long or short on stocks, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

The current limits are smaller, as they combine the two.

The FSC also said it would raise the margin trading ceiling for Over-the-Counter stock exchange trades, to 60 percent of the stocks' prices from 50 percent now. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)