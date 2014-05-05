BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile CFO to resign, effective March 31, 2017
* Cheetah Mobile announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited consolidated financial results
TAIPEI May 5 Taiwan's financial regulators said on Monday they will file a suit against Glaucus Research Group over "maliciously spreading rumor" against Asia Plastic , its first such move against a foreign company.
Short-seller Glaucus issued a research report in late April, saying that Asia Plastic's financial reports were inflated, dragging down shares of the company by almost 35 percent in less than two weeks.
"We have made sure the research report was not factual... It has caused instability to the shares and the local stock market," William Tseng of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) told reporters.
According to Taiwan's securities law, the most serious penalty would be up to 10 years in prison, Tseng said.
Shares of Asia Plastics were 7 percent limit up on the news. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ANKARA, March 21 Turkish Airlines on Tuesday said it was one of the airlines subject to a U.S. ban on passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones aboard flights bound for the United States.
* Beasley Broadcast Group fourth quarter net revenue increases 89.1% to $53.7 million; pro-forma net revenue rises to $65.8 million reflecting partial quarter contribution from newly acquired stations