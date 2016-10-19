TAIPEI Oct 19 Taiwan government said on Wednesday it will appoint chairman of Bank of Kaohsiung as the new chief of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).

The appointment of Lee Ruey-tsang comes after former FSC chief Ding Kung-Wha resigned amid growing criticism following the $180 million fine levied by New York state on state-run financial group Mega Financial Holding Co.

New York state's financial watchdog penalised the firm for violating anti-money laundering rules, including lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

The cabinet will hold a briefing shortly to announce the appointment, cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung told Reuters.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)