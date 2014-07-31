TAIPEI, July 31 Taiwan will require foreign
brokerages that issue reports on individual stocks to assert
their ownership of the reports if they are picked up by local
media, a Taiwanese newspaper reported on Thursday.
If a foreign-held financial institution issues a report that
downgrades or upgrades a company's stock and the report is
quoted by local media, the institution must notify Taiwan's
Stock Exchange and Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) that
it wrote the report or face temporary suspension of its business
licence, according to a report in Taiwan's Economic Daily News.
The newspaper report, quoting comments made by an FSC
official, said the new rule was meant to increase foreign banks'
accountability for their stock ratings, It would take effect
beginning in August, the newspaper said.
Foreign banks are currently allowed to issue reports only to
their clients, not to media. But local media get hold of some
reports and publish them anyway.
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Alan Raybould)