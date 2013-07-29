TAIPEI, July 29 Taiwan's top financial regulator Chen Yuh-chang will step down as part of a cabinet reshuffle, a source close to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Monday.

Chen, who is widely seen as close to Presdient Ma Ying-jeou, has been criticised by industry executives for being too conservative on allowing Taiwan's financial services firms to expand into China.

FSC officials were not immediately available for comment.

The government will hold a press conference at 0630 GMT to announce further details of the reshuffle. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Kim Coghill)