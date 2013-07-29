BRIEF-BDO Leasing And Finance posts FY net profit 570 million pesos
* Fy revenue 2.85 billion pesos versus 2.61 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, July 29 Taiwan's top financial regulator Chen Yuh-chang will step down as part of a cabinet reshuffle, a source close to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Monday.
Chen, who is widely seen as close to Presdient Ma Ying-jeou, has been criticised by industry executives for being too conservative on allowing Taiwan's financial services firms to expand into China.
FSC officials were not immediately available for comment.
The government will hold a press conference at 0630 GMT to announce further details of the reshuffle. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Emily Chan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Fy revenue 2.85 billion pesos versus 2.61 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JPMorgan Chase - in 2017, assuming no change in interest rates since Dec 31, co expects net interest income could be about $3 billion higher than in 2016 - SEC filing
* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.