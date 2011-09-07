TAIPEI, Sept 7 August sales results of major
Taiwan companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise
stated).
COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT)
TECH:
^ASE 15,857@ 2.9 -8.4
HTC 45,322@ 0.5 87.4
Qisda 6,645@ 3.0 -15.4
Siliconware 5,671 6.7 1.8
Mediatek 8,308@ 16.3 -17.2
OTHERS:
Formosa Plas 15,821 -6.8 -12.0
Formosa Pet 33,275 -56.8 -29.6
NET PFT M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT)
FINANCIAL HOLDINGS:
^Chinatrust 1,210 n/a n/a
NOTE: ^ denotes new addition
@ denotes consolidated figures
SOURCE: Company statements
(US$=T$29.07)
(Taipei newsroom)