TAIPEI Oct 7 August sales results of major
Taiwan companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise
stated).
COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT)
TECH:
ASE 15,425@ -2.7 -11.2
AU 32,915@ -1.1 -21.6
Chi Mei 41,466@ -1.3 -9.0
HTC 45,388@ 0.1 67.7
Novatek 2,915 -3.8 -5.6
Qisda 6,828@ 2.7 -14.9
Siliconware 5,339@ -5.8 2.4
Mediatek 7,926@ -4.6 -19.6
Powerchip 2,256 9.6 -70.0
TSMC 32,861 -11.3 -10.4
UMC 8,177 -0.3 -24.9
OTHERS:
China Steel 20,441 -1.2 -1.3
Formosa Plas 13,049 -17.5 -16.1
Formosa Pet 47,726 43.4 -1.5
FINANCIAL: NET PFT M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT)
Chinatrust 578 n/a n/a
NOTE: ^ denotes new addition
@ denotes consolidated figures
SOURCE: Company statements
(US$=T$30.4)
(Taipei newsroom)