UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TAIPEI, Jan 10 December sales results of major companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise stated). COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT) TECH: ^TSMC 30,567 -13.2 -9.4 UMC 8,105 0.5 -20.4 ^Hon Hai 31,694 3.2 29.5 Asustek 24,545 -17.9 11.6 Compal 46,970 -10.7 -22.1 ^Qisda 6,928 14.6 16.2 ^Acer 33,034 -7.6 -5.0 HTC 23,925 -22.2 -28.7 ^Quanta 91,074 -5.6 -2.5 Novatek 2,552 -9.8 -15.4 Siliconware 4,694 -3.7 -2.7 ^AU Optronics 26,234 -8.8 -6.8 ^Chimei Innolux 45,140 8.6 2.3 Mediatek 4,590 1.4 -13.4 Powerchip 2,083 2.8 -41.4 OTHERS: ^Chunghwa Telecom 16,377 -- 1.8 ^Eva Airways 8,558 7.8 -1.3 Formosa Plas 13,912 -2.3 -15.8 Formosa Pet 64,779 -5.6 -8.6
NOTE: ^ denotes new addition
@ denotes consolidated figures SOURCE: Company statements
(US$=T$30.2) (Reporting by Taipei newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The White House is looking into how embarrassing details of President Donald Trump's recent tense phone conversations with his counterparts in Australia and Mexico were leaked to news organizations, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News Channel.