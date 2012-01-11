BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
TAIPEI, Jan 11 December sales results of major companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise stated). COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT) TECH: TSMC 30,567 -13.2 -9.4 UMC 8,105 0.5 -20.4 Hon Hai 31,694 3.2 29.5 Asustek 24,545 -17.9 11.6 Compal 46,970 -10.7 -22.1 Qisda 6,928 14.6 16.2 Acer 33,034 -7.6 -5.0 HTC 23,925 -22.2 -28.7 Quanta 91,074 -5.6 -2.5 Novatek 2,552 -9.8 -15.4 Siliconware 4,694 -3.7 -2.7 AU Optronics 26,234 -8.8 -6.8 Chimei Innolux 45,140 8.6 2.3 Mediatek 4,590 1.4 -13.4 Powerchip 2,083 2.8 -41.4 OTHERS: Chunghwa Telecom 16,377 -- 1.8 Eva Airways 8,558 7.8 -1.3 Formosa Plas 13,912 -2.3 -15.8 Formosa Pet 64,779 -5.6 -8.6
FINANCIAL: PRETAX PFT M/M(PCT) YR/YR(PCT) ^Cathay Fin (530) n/a n/a ^Chinatrust Fin 810 n/a n/a ^Hua Nan Fin 627 n/a n/a
NOTE: ^ denotes new addition
@ denotes consolidated figures SOURCE: Company statements
(US$=T$29.97) (Reporting by Taipei newsroom)
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain