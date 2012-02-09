TAIPEI, Feb 9 January sales results of major companies (in millions of Taiwan dollars unless otherwise stated). COMPANY SALES M/M(PCT) Y/Y(PCT) TECH: ASE 5,237 -5.3 -7.6 AU 20,653 -21.3 -27.1 HTC 16,108 -32.7 -53.5 Siliconware 4,656 -0.8 0.8 Mediatek 2,919 -36.4 -38.9 Powerchip 1,624 -22.0 -52.3 Quanta 78,033 -14.3 4.7 OTHERS: Formosa Plas 13,394 -3.7 -23.1 Formosa Pet 70,568 8.9 -2.6

FINANCIAL: NET PFT M/M(PCT) Y/Y(PCT) Fubon Fin 2,200 n/a n/a

Hua Nan Fin 892 +42.7 +21.9

NOTE: ^ denotes new addition

@ denotes consolidated figures SOURCE: Company statements

(US$=T$29.47) (Reporting by Taipei newsroom)