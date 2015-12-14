TAIPEI Dec 14 Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc said on Monday it will increase its stake in rival Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd to make it a wholly owned unit in a bid to deflect a Chinese rival's plan to buy into the company.

ASE's plan, approved by its board, comes after Siliconware Precision, also known as SPIL, said on Friday that China's state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup will take a quarter stake in the company at T$55 ($1.67) a share.

ASE said in its statement that it would buy SPIL shares at the same price of T$55 offered by Unigroup in an all cash acquisition.

"SPIL must terminate or cancel the Tsinghua deal," ASE said, adding that SPIL has until Dec. 21 to respond to ASE's proposal.

ASE in recent months purchased SPIL shares in the open market amounting to a quarter stake in SPIL. However, SPIL considered the move hostile and tried, unsuccessfully, to bring in alternative investors, such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

($1 = 32.9080 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Susan Fenton)