TAIPEI Oct 16 Taiwan is considering stationing
armed vessels permanently on a disputed South China Sea island,
officials said, a move bound to renew friction in a region
claimed almost wholly by China, with Vietnam already dismissing
such a plan as "illegal".
The potentially energy-rich Spratly islands are one of the
main flashpoints in the South China Sea, with claims also from
Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei, and are closely watched by
the United States after China placed a giant oil rig in nearby
waters also claimed by Vietnam.
Itu Aba, also known as Tai Ping, is the only island in the
Spratlys large enough to accommodate a port - currently under
construction. Taiwan had previously said the port, expected to
be completed in late 2015, would allow 3,000-tonne naval
frigates and coastguard cutters to dock there.
Officials at Taiwan's Coast Guard, which administers Itu
Aba, and Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, which stations
troops there, said the port could become the permanent home of
armed vessels.
"We are discussing this possibility," said Chen Yeong-kang,
chief of Taiwan's navy, acknowledging that "it is a very
sensitive issue".
Shih Yi-che, head of communications at Taiwan's Coast Guard,
said: "The purpose of this action would be to promulgate the
Republic of China's sovereignty and power in defending our
territory around Tai Ping Island."
Rivals China and Taiwan share claims to virtually the entire
South China Sea, a legacy of the Chinese civil war when the
Communists split from the Nationalists and took control of the
Chinese mainland in 1949. The Nationalists settled on Taiwan,
and as the "Republic of China", still claim to be the legitimate
rulers of greater China.
"BEYOND REPROACH"
China, which claims Taiwan as a renegade province and has
not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control,
issued a sanguine response to Taiwan's plan.
"Taiwan and the mainland are both part of one China.
Relevant activities by Chinese people in the Spratly islands and
its nearby seas, including on Tai Ping, are beyond reproach,"
China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
Experts believe China prefers Itu Aba to remain under
Taiwan's control rather than fall into the hands of other
rivals, given its ultimate goal of reunification.
But Taiwan ships on permanent call in the Spratlys would
represent a new headache for Communist Party rulers in Beijing
as they grapple with weeks-long pro-democracy protests in
southern Hong Kong and face separatist calls in far-western
regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.
Itu Aba is Taiwan's only holding in the disputed region, but
it boasts the larger of two landing strips in the archipelago
and is the only island with its own fresh water supply, making a
long-term presence possible.
"It reinforces the trend of increased para-military activity
across the South China Sea," Ian Storey, a South China Sea
expert at Singapore's Institute of South East Asian Studies,
said of Taiwan's plan.
"I would fully expect we'll see Vietnam make some kind of
pro-forma protest, followed by the Philippines."
The ships would mainly be used for rescue and maintenance,
though they would be equipped with weapons systems, Shih and an
official at the Ministry of National Defense said. It was not
immediately clear how many ships would be stationed there or
when a final decision would be made.
Taiwan has not taken sides with China in the South China
Sea, despite the historical ties, given the political mistrust
between them - and because of its need to maintain good
relations with its biggest ally and arms supplier, the United
States, a vocal critic of Beijing's policies in the disputed
waters.
A senior commander in the Philippine navy told Reuters that
Taiwan's plan would lead to increased military activity in the
Spratlys and that it could raise the possibility of "incidents",
while a spokesman for Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
called any such move "illegal and groundless."
Malaysia has five permanent stations in the Spratlys and
there is always at least one navy ship at a station, a navy
spokesman said.
