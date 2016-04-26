TAIPEI, April 26 Taiwanese semiconductor test and packaging company Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL) said it has frozen plans to sell a nearly $2 billion stake to Chinese state-backed conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup until the incoming Taipei government clarifies its policy on investment from the mainland.

The independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, seen as less friendly to China, won recent elections in Taiwan and new president Tsai Ing-wen will be sworn in on May 20. SPIL postponed a shareholder vote on the deal in January as the timing of the offer, during the election, left Tsinghua Unigroup a target of anti-China political attacks.

SPIL spokesman Byron Chiang said on Tuesday it has informed the giant Chinese tech investor of its intentions and that there had been "no signs" that Tsinghua Unigroup would pull out of the tie-up announced last December. "This case is in suspension," said Chiang, "we need to wait to move it forward."

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, SPIL's cross-town rival and its largest shareholder with close to a 32 percent stake, has already signalled its opposition to the Tsinghua Unigroup investment plan.

Tsinghua Unigroup declined to comment.

The agreement, which calls for Tsinghua Unigroup to invest T$56.8 billion ($1.76 billion) in a private placement in return for a quarter stake in SPIL remains valid for a year, Chiang said.

While SPIL's board supports the plan, shareholders must vote to approve it before Tsinghua Unigroup can submit an investment application for regulatory review in Taiwan.

SPIL holds its annual general meeting on May 16 and has no plans to vote on the investment then, according to an agenda sent to shareholders earlier this month. ($1 = 32.3460 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)