TAIPEI, March 31 Taiwan will expand the daily price limit for individual stocks to a rise or fall of 10 percent from the current 7 percent as of June 1, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.

The FSC had previously said it would implement the change on Aug. 3. It cited the earlier-than-expected completion of system testing as the rationale behind bringing the date forward. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)