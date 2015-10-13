TAIPEI Oct 13 Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday along with other regional markets, weighed down by profit-taking pressure in Apple Inc's suppliers such as Pegatron .

As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.3 percent to 8,551.00 points. It closed 1.5 percent higher at 8,573.72 on Monday.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.

Pegatron and Hon Hai Precision, major assemblers of the new iPhone 6s, were off 1.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively. They were among the big winners on Monday.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.143 to T$32.417 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)