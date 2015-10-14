TAIPEI Oct 14 Taiwan stocks fell along with other regional bourses on Wednesday, driven by declines in heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

As of 1:12 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4 percent to 8,532.76 points, after closing at 8,567.92 points in the previous session.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, was off 0.8 percent, dragging down the electronics subindex by 0.4 percent.

The financials subindex lost 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.199 to T$32.540 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Faith Hung)