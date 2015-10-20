TAIPEI Oct 20 Taiwan stocks rose slightly on Tuesday but the gains were tentative on caution in overseas markets and ahead of the release of key domestic data.

As of 0206 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent, to 8,640.21, after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session.

The electronics subindex was mostly flat, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among actively traded shares, chipmakers Inotera was up 2 percent, while United Microelectronics was down 0.4 percent.

Later in the session, Taiwan is due to issue its export orders data for September, which is likely to show orders falling for the sixth consecutive month and possibly by its fastest pace in two and a half years.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.01 to T$32.408 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)