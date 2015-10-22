TAIPEI Oct 22 Taiwan stocks were mostly unchanged on Thursday as small gains in transport shares pushed against selling pressure prompted by weak overseas markets.

As of 0240 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 8,609.46, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.2 percent. The transport subindex was up 1.32 percent, helped by low oil prices.

Shares in Taiwan's two international carriers were both trading up. China Airlines was ahead 2.6 percent and EVA Airways was 3.2 percent higher.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.129 to T$32.429 per U.S. dollar.

