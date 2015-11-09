TAIPEI Nov 9 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday after leaders of Taiwan and China met for the first time in more than six decades at the weekend, led by gains in heavyweights such as TSMC.

As of 1:31 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.3 percent, to 8,715.02 points, after closing at 8,693.57 points in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.3 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.4 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, added 1.8 percent. Mediatek, which is Taiwan's biggest chip design house and a major player in the China market, rose 0.5 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.085 to T$32.645 per U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Pullin)