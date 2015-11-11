TAIPEI Nov 11 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday, led by declines in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision following soft gains in October sales.

As of 1:35 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.6 percent at 8,482.34, after closing at 8,536.9 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.3 percent.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, was off 1 percent after it reported on Tuesday that October sales rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

Hon Hai, the world's biggest electronics component maker and a major assembler of iPhones, slipped 0.6 percent after it posted a 7 percent rise in October sales.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.16 to T$32.690 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)