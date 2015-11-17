TAIPEI Nov 17 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, led by technology shares and buying in Hon Hai Precision Industry after the key supplier to Apple Inc reported solid third-quarter profit.

The gains in overseas markets, particularly in U.S. stocks overnight, also bolstered domestic sentiment.

As of 0134 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.8 percent at 8,443.10, after closing down 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Shares in Hon Hai Precision, which goes by the trade name of Foxconn, jumped 2.4 percent after the company said its net profit in the July-September quarter surged 47 percent from the second quarter and was up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The electronics subindex rose 2.1 percent, while the financials subindex gained 1.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.242 to T$32.780 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)