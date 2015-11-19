TAIPEI Nov 19 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday following overseas markets, but trading may stay cautious because of global concerns.

Taiwan is due to issue export orders data for October on Friday, which are expected to show continued weakness in demand for the island's key technolgy goods.

As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent, to 8,385.03 points, after closing down 0.9 percent in the previous session.

The financials subindex was unchanged, while the electronics subindex rose 0.8 percent and the semiconductor subindex was up 1 percent.

Among actively traded shares, memory chipmaker Inotera and display maker AU Optronics were both up a respective 1.7 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.287 to T$32.720 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Eric Meijer)